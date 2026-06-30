Happy 50th Birthday To The Opulent Doorstop; The Aston Martin Lagonda Series 2

Aston Martin nearly met its death at least twice in the early 1970s. There was an economic recession raging, and the company was already a slim version of itself. Aston had spent more than it could afford in an attempt to engineer a solution to California's exhaust emissions requirements, and ended up pulling out of the US market altogether as a result. By the end of 1974, the legendary British automaker was dead, pulled into receivership, and the manufacturing plant shuttered. Several months later, a group of investors purchased the assets of the dead brand for a million pounds and set about its revival. A crucial piece of the rebuild puzzle was a large luxury sedan.

In an effort to show that Aston could be futuristic, cutting-edge, and advanced, the company decided to move forward with the William Towns-penned Lagonda sedan, mechanically based on the newly relaunched V8 Vantage. Never mind that the V8 could trace its roots back to 1969, and the chassis had been designed in 1967. Perception was key, as Aston set its focus for the vehicle on looking and feeling the part. With LCD instrumentation, touch button switchgear, and plush, high-quality leather seating, the future looked like it was right in Aston's hands.

Fifty years ago, at the November British International Motor Show in London, Aston Martin pulled the covers off this ludicrous wedge-shaped design and beamed. This was Aston's Hail Mary play with seconds on the clock; the company needed to secure enough orders for this car in order to stay afloat. The luxury car market was booming again, and failing to pull this off could doom the company for good. The prototype that was shown didn't even run, and in-motion promotional shots of the vehicle were produced by pushing the car down a hill and coasting.