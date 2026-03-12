New Mid-Size Lucid Earth And Cosmos Crossovers Will Do 0-60 In Under 3.5 Seconds, Start Under $50,000

While the three cars will all have their own distinct characteristics, there are some similarities they'll all share. There wasn't a range number quoted, but Lucid says the three will travel up to 4.5 miles/kWh, which is really damn good (the Air Pure can get up to 5). Part of that comes down to the cars' "class-leading" drag coeficient of 0.22. We can do some guestimating, though — since the cars have a 69 kWh battery. Range could end up somewhere around 300 miles, and Lucid says it'll be able to add over 200 miles of range in just 14 minutes when fast charging.

Even though the Cosmos, Earth and whatever look to be very efficient, Lucid says they'll still do the sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds and have the most amount of cargo volume in their class (thanks in part to an included frunk), which looks to be roughly about the size of the Tesla Model Y.

Lucid

Additionally, on the inside, there's a single centrally located 36-inch screen that'll serve as the driver's gauge cluster and infotainment display. Of course, it has some sort of built-in AI assistant that'll definitely work every single time you use it and not be annoying at all. While this screen will certainly dominate the space, don't worry — there are some physical controls, according to Jenkins. That includes real, mechanical door handles. How wonderful.

Lucid

Mechanically, the trio of cars run on 800-volt architecture have a new motor from Lucid — called Atlas. Lucid says its the most cost-conscious drive unit in the world, and it's 40% more power dense than its closest-competition.

While we don't have anything close to pricing specifics yet, Lucid says these cars will start right under the $50,000 mark, and production is slated to start sometime toward the of this year. There's no doubt that the world of EVs is murky at best right now, but Lucid says its still bullish on the future of that market. If the Cosmos, Earth and insert name here can be as good as the Air and Gravity are, I think the automaker has every right to be confident.