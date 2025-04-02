You'll Never Experience Stress Like Towing Lawrence Stroll's Enormous Yacht Through Tiny Dutch Canals

It's often claimed that being an air traffic controller is the most stressful job in the world, but I reckon a day directing planes would be a walk in the park compared to the job of navigating a multi-million-dollar megayacht along tiny Dutch canals.

If you want to experience the stress of piloting an enormous yacht through the tiny canals that litter the Netherlands, then you should check out this clip showing the journey taken by a brand new megayacht before it reaches the ocean.

To raise the stakes a little, let me tell you that this giant yacht is the new toy of Lawrence Stroll, the billionaire owner of the Aston Martin F1 team who is part Bond villain and part unhappy panda. His new yacht is currently under construction in the Netherlands, and was recently moved out of the shipyard where its superstructure was completed to begin sea trials.