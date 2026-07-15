The Nissan Altima Is Finally Dead, You Can Exhale Now

You can now sleep a little more easily at night because the Nissan Altima is officially dead, ending a 34-year run that terrorized the highways of America. Really, we all sort of thought this would have happened a few years ago, and many were surprised the sixth-generation Altima lasted into the 2026 model year at all, but it's now time to say goodbye as the rest of the sedan market contracts around us.

Senior vice president and chief product and planning officer for Nissan Americas, Pons Pandikuthira, told WardsAuto that the Altima had to die for the newly redesigned and "grown-up" Sentra to thrive, sort of like Hamnet. With the entry-level Versa's death following the 2025 model year, and the Maxima's exit after 2023, the funky Sentra is now the only sedan left in Nissan's U.S. portfolio. There was a planned pair of U.S.-made electric sedans that have since been canceled, as demand just isn't there for that type of vehicle right now. Pandikuthira says that situation isn't likely to change very much until at least the turn of the decade, when production costs for EVs theoretically come down.

It's not just the Altima, either. The Rogue Plug-In Hybrid is also going away. Remember the Rogue PHEV? The crossover we told you about not even months ago that's a rebadged Mitsubishi Outlander? Well, it has already served its purpose, according to Pandikuthira. It allowed Nissan to offer a hybrid as soon as possible, but it was only ever meant to be a stopgap until an actual Nissan hybrid could arrive. That actual Nissan is the Rogue E-Power that is slated to show up for the 2027 model year.