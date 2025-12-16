Big Altima Energy Will Live On For At Least Another Year

This was supposed to be the end. We were finally going to be free from the yoke of the Nissan Altima and all of the terrible drivers it attracted with its low financing and lease deals. We previously reported that the mid-size sedan would meet its end following the 2025 model year, and we even speculated on what car might take its place, but now it seems that is all for naught. The Altima, I'm afraid to report, is back for 2026, and you can expect to see one three inches from your rear bumper on the highway in the next few days.

It's not clear exactly what made Nissan change its mind about the sixth-generation Altima — which has been in production since 2018 — but as you might have imagined, the Japanese automaker isn't doing much to keep this thing fresh for 2026. The biggest changes come from Nissan deciding to streamline trims for 2026. The base-level S and top-trim SL will not be around for 2026, which means the car will soldier on with just SV and SR trim levels, and SR is being offered with the Midnight Edition package we've seen on other Nissans.

It adds black trim to the grille, window surrounds and a smattering of badges as well as black, white, green or gray paint. It also gets black 19-inch wheels and a black roof. On the inside, buyers will get dual-zone climate control and a sunroof as standard. Fancy, fancy. As standard, the regular SR gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a wireless charging pad.

All Altimas now come with 17-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Nissan's safety suite of tech and remote start. SV buyers can then add the aforementioned 12.3-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control and moonroof, as well as bigger wheels, heated front seats and a more advanced driver assist system.