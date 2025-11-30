Is The Nissan Altima Reliable? This Is What Consumer Reports Says

If you're in the market for a Nissan Altima, you might be wondering if the midsized sedan is reliable, and rightly so. The car routinely offers good fuel economy and a hugely spacious and comfortable cabin, but never seemed to receive the same level of appreciation from consumers as its rivals. It's named among the least satisfying cars to own, and based on comments online, a big part of why people aren't totally sold on it is its reliability issues. The past years have even been rife with discussions about Nissan killing off the Altima entirely due to slow sales. But we thought it deserved a fair shake, and thus, we turned to Consumer Reports (CR) to determine if the concerns about unreliability are warranted or overstated.

Consumer Reports' assessment of the 2025 Nissan Altima shows the midsized car has average predicted reliability and below-average owner satisfaction scores. Yet, its score still manages to stay ahead of the 2022, 2020, and 2015 Altima models, all of which also earned average reliability ratings. The 2019, 2017, 2016, 2014, and 2013 Altima versions did worse, ranking as some of the least reliable models in more than a decade with below-average ratings. There are no reliability ratings available for the 2021 and 2024 Altima.

2013 suffers the indignity of being the worst model year for the Nissan Altima in terms of reliability. Owners of that version have reported faults with the transmission and air conditioning system, as well as the electrical and infotainment systems. The same problems also impact the 2014 Altima, but to a lesser degree.