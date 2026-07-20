8 Of The Most Unconventional SUVs Ever Made

Unsurprisingly the list of best-selling vehicles is currently dominated by SUVs. As someone who drives a nice sensible Civic, I constantly lose my car in shopping center parking lots full of blobby crossovers, since even a RAV4 can eclipse my little ride. So it's hard to remember that as late as the first decade of the 2000s, cars like sedans made up more than half of sales, with SUVs relegated mainly to the more northerly reaches of the Snow Belt. Yet now the most popular vehicle type in 48 states is the SUV.

Perhaps the segment was so new from the '80s through the Oughts, and even a bit beyond, that manufacturers weren't yet completely sure what an SUV should be. I'm just speculating here, but this could be why they were willing to take chances on some fairly radical designs. Today, SUVs have converged mainly on rounded-off family trucklets — tall station wagons, really, which is ironic since the marketing for the earliest truck-based SUVs presented them as alternatives to station wagons for people who didn't want to drive Carol Brady's car.

It's almost as if convergent evolution in the marketplace selected for bland crossovers. But in days gone by, you could find SUV convertibles, a military-grade Italian supercar SUV, and other designs so awkward that they were almost bound to become cult classics. Here are eight of the most unconventional SUVs, along with a wish that this kind of creativity would return to showrooms.