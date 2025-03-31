Lamborghini LM002: What Do You Want To Know?

It's not every day that you get to be up close and personal with a legendary car like the Lamborghini LM002, but I'm currently in Italy where I'm getting to do just that. Because I love all of you readers, I wanted to take full advantage of my very special experience and share it with you.

That means you've all got the perfect opportunity to find out what the "Rambo Lambo" is like from a guy who has fawned over this thing since he first laid eyes on it over 20 years ago. Now is your chance to ask me any sort of questions you may have about the LM002. What is it like? How does it drive? How well can you fit in it? Anything and everything!

Full Disclosure: Lamborghini is flying me out of its factory in Italy, feeding me and putting me up in a hotel all so I can drive an LM002 and a plug-in-hybrid Urus SE.