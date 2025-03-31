Lamborghini LM002: What Do You Want To Know?
It's not every day that you get to be up close and personal with a legendary car like the Lamborghini LM002, but I'm currently in Italy where I'm getting to do just that. Because I love all of you readers, I wanted to take full advantage of my very special experience and share it with you.
That means you've all got the perfect opportunity to find out what the "Rambo Lambo" is like from a guy who has fawned over this thing since he first laid eyes on it over 20 years ago. Now is your chance to ask me any sort of questions you may have about the LM002. What is it like? How does it drive? How well can you fit in it? Anything and everything!
Full Disclosure: Lamborghini is flying me out of its factory in Italy, feeding me and putting me up in a hotel all so I can drive an LM002 and a plug-in-hybrid Urus SE.
A wild machine
Of course, there's stuff we all know about the LM002 already. We know about its wild styling, it's Countach-derived 5.2-liter V12 that put out 444 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque through a five-speed manual transmission to all four wheels. We know it was originally supposed to be a military vehicle that was turned into a civilian pickup truck of sorts. It's a wondrously strange machine.
Throughout its production run from 1986 to 1993, Lamborghini only produced 301 LM002s, so it's going to be by far the rarest vehicle I've ever driven. There are a few other nutty things about the LM002 you may not have been aware of, like the fact it has six Weber carburetors, 345-section tires and a 76-gallon fuel tank. I know. It's pretty mind-boggling.
It's really hard to put into words how damn excited I am to drive the LM002, so I'm going to let you all do the rest of the talking. Drop on down below and tell me everything you want to know about the Lamborghini LM002. I'm not exactly sure how much time I'm going to have with the truck, but I'll do my best to answer any questions you have.