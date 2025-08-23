SUVs Are #1 In 48 States, But These Two Picked Something Else Entirely

SUVs routinely dominate U.S. bestseller lists thanks to their higher driving position and safety, and consumers increasingly think they're worth the outlay. In 2024, the Toyota RAV4 even threatened to upend Ford's F-150 sales record. So it's probably no surprise that, per iSeeCars, this favored segment lays claim to 48 out of 50 US states.

SUVs are particularly popular in New York, where they enjoy a whopping 55.4% of vehicle share. This is followed closely by Michigan, with 54% of vehicles being SUVs. There also appears to be an SUV frenzy in Massachusetts (52.1%), Rhode Island (52.0%), New Jersey (51.1%), Minnesota (50.9%), Pennsylvania and Colorado (both 50.5%), and Maine (50%). On the flip side, Arizona and New Mexico are the SUV-dominant states with the least share of the high-riders, albeit at a still-impressive 40.1% each.

Pickup trucks aren't the most popular vehicle type in any U.S. state. They achieve their highest share in Wyoming, where they've captured 37.1% of the market, while New Jersey has the smallest proportion of trucks, a paltry 7.9%. Which raises the question, which vehicle types are favored in the two states where SUVs aren't the most popular?