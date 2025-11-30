The Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet Failed Because It Should Have Never Happened

Throughout automotive history, certain models have advanced the industry, raised the bar, and continued to be iconic today. These are your picks for the most influential car designs of all time, but among those listed, you won't find the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet — and for good reason. What happens when you take a crossover and make it a convertible? Not good things, as it turns out.

The first Nissan crossover SUV, the Murano, originally launched back in 2003. According to Bill Kirrane, the vice president and general manager of Nissan at the time, the inaugural Murano was described as, "Nissan's ... objective to develop a vehicle that truly stands out in the class in terms of styling, performance, comfort, convenience and technology -– offering unmatched levels of both fun and functionality." At the time, the Murano was praised by various automotive outlets for its robust V6, good handling, and bold style.

Fast-forward to 2011, and the bizarre CrossCabriolet (billed as the first-ever all-wheel convertible crossover) rolled onto dealer lots. It still offered a 3.5-liter V6, giving drivers control of 245 horsepower, and it included the same adventurous curvy exterior with one notable difference: The roof was gone. By 2014, just three years after its release, the CrossCabriolet was discontinued, as it just wasn't connecting with buyers.