The Box Is Back: Honda Is Reviving The Element As A Hybrid In 2029
Good news! The Honda Element is making a comeback, according to Auto News, and is expected to begin production in 2029. That's a little too far away for my liking, but it's just exciting that it's happening at all. And this time around, it has an even better chance at being a big hit that the first attempt.
The original Element was such a funky cool car that was probably way ahead of its time. In 2002, when it first launched, swoopy styling was still in. So, while it did some numbers right out of the gate, thanks to the novelty of its angular design, sales numbers dropped pretty rapidly over the years. Now, though, boxy is in, especially with SUVs and compact crossovers.
Look at Ford's SUVs, like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, or Honda's own lineup of the Pilot and Passport. Subaru's newer models like the Outback are more square-jawed than ever, and even Toyota is getting boxier with cars like the RAV4. The Element's time is now, especially if Honda leans hard into its practical, rugged nature and gives it Passport-ish styling.
Hopefully it's as clever inside as the first one
Honda didn't give the original Element boxy looks just for giggles. That square shape maximized every bit of interior space, creating one of the roomiest cabins of its time despite having a relatively small footprint on the road. Its rear seats could also fold down and then flip up sideways for more cargo space. Its rear doors opened opposite its fronts which, along with its B-pillarless design, made loading people and cargo super easy. And the floor was washable, too.
There's no word on whether this new Element will have any of those features, or anything about it at all, really. But oddball looks and rugged practicality were the Element's calling cards, so I hope Honda keeps most of the same clever features and adds some new ones.
It will be a hybrid, though, so the battery could eat up some of the floor space that made the original so special. There's no word on what powertrain it will have but it's probably safe to bet something like the Civic Hybrid's 2.0-liter four-cylinder and its pair of electric motors (or the next-gen version Honda is already teasing). That also would mean a CVT as its only transmission, ditching the original Element's five-speed manual option, which is a bummer but not an unexpected one.
It won't be a niche model like Prelude
Production of the new Element is said to happen at Honda's Ohio plant, where it'll built it for the global market. Honda is reportedly pushing for 100,000 vehicles built in the first year alone, so it's expecting some global interest right out of the gate. Honda dealers seem to claim that customers really like old Elements, and that they fly off the lot after they come in from trades. "If we ever get one on trade, which is rare anymore," one retailer told Auto News. "Those things sell instantly at huge values."
Pricing will be important, as the Element needs to be affordable, so it can't pull a Prelude and slap a $40,000-plus price tag on a nostalgic name and expect big sales. According to Sam Fiorani, vice president of AutoForecast Solutions, the Element should sit somewhere in between the HR-V and CR-V, which would mean a starting price around $26,000 to $28,000.