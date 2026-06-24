The Box Is Back: Honda Is Reviving The Element As A Hybrid In 2029

Good news! The Honda Element is making a comeback, according to Auto News, and is expected to begin production in 2029. That's a little too far away for my liking, but it's just exciting that it's happening at all. And this time around, it has an even better chance at being a big hit that the first attempt.

The original Element was such a funky cool car that was probably way ahead of its time. In 2002, when it first launched, swoopy styling was still in. So, while it did some numbers right out of the gate, thanks to the novelty of its angular design, sales numbers dropped pretty rapidly over the years. Now, though, boxy is in, especially with SUVs and compact crossovers.

Look at Ford's SUVs, like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, or Honda's own lineup of the Pilot and Passport. Subaru's newer models like the Outback are more square-jawed than ever, and even Toyota is getting boxier with cars like the RAV4. The Element's time is now, especially if Honda leans hard into its practical, rugged nature and gives it Passport-ish styling.