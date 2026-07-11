Slate Partners With Crayola On Brightly Colored Truck Wraps, But There's No Burnt Sienna

Digging a little deeper adds a bit of Burnt Sienna to the picture. Adding a Crayola wrap to your Slate will also add $1,549.99 to the purchase price. In comparison, a full wrap in one of the standard colors costs $499.99. While an off-the-shelf color won't be a perfect match for Dandelion, it will save $1,050, which would go a long way toward other customizations.

Another issue is that even a high-quality, professionally installed satin wrap such as this will only last for four to six years. That means you'll be paying $250 or more per year for the honor of having a Crayola color and branding on your Slate, only to have to replace or at least remove it when it wears out. Tony Angelo recently DIY painted his V12-swapped Mustang for $247. That should last not only longer than a wrap, but possibly longer than the rest of the car. So if you're on a budget, it's good to know that you can get pretty creative even with cheap paint jobs, such as Junkyard Digs' flag Fox Body painted with a similar method.

The Slate/Crayola collab is more about the branding than the colors themselves. Some partnerships, like Ford and Eddie Bauer, are iconic, while others fell a bit short. I appreciate what Slate and Crayola are trying to do here, but tripling the price of a wrap for a unique color that will only last a few years just doesn't seem worth it to me.