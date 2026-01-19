White Was Still The Most Popular Car Color In 2025, But Green Is Making A Comeback

In the American market, white is still king but it's on the decline, at 28% in 2025 compared to 29% the year before and 34% in 2023. Gray also declined 4% in 2025, to 16%, while black held steady at 20% — in 2024 gray had gone up by 10%, but black was down 2%. Silver did grab 13% of the market last year, up 2%. At least Americans like red and blue more than people in the rest of the world, as both stayed the same as last year with red at 7% and blue at 9%. Brown didn't even make the report in 2024, but in 2025 it was 1% of the market, and violet stayed at 1% alongside beige. But green doubled its popularity in the Americas, going from 2% in 2024 to 4% last year. Speaking about the results for the Americas, BASF's report says:

The share of colored car paints has risen by almost two percentage points, showing a stronger preference for expressive colors. While red and blue have historically led in the Americas, shades like green, beige, brown, and violet are now gaining momentum, highlighting a shift toward nature-inspired and diverse aesthetics. "In 2021, brown and beige have been key colors of our trend collection. The sales now validate these early predictions and illustrate, how long-term trends continue to shape the market," said Mark Gutjahr, global head of Automotive Color Design at BASF Coatings.

Monochromatic colors are more popular in the Asia Pacific area, with gray and silver up and black, white, and every color except beige and green seeing a decline. In Europe, black and gray gained but silver and white declined, and blue and green got 1% more popular while beige and reach each went down by 1%. Yellow makes the report everywhere but the Americas, but only ever taking up 1% of the market. It sucks that real colors are still so relatively unpopular across the world, but hopefully that continues to change.