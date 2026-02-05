Here Are 4 Eddie Bauer Fords You Probably Didn't Know About

Eddie Bauer is closing all of its stores in North America and is expected to file for bankruptcy because, well, people just don't buy Eddie Bauer clothing anymore. This really shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, though. If you ask the average person what Eddie Bauer is, more likely than not, they're going to say it's some sort of Ford trim — and in a lot of ways, they were right.

Starting in the mid-1980s and really hitting its stride in the 1990s, Eddie Bauer Fords were absolutely everywhere. You could immediately tell whose parents were making a bit more money than yours if they drove up to the school drop off in a Ford with that now-iconic beige-gold-ish trim surrounding the wheel arches.

The first car to get the Eddie Bauer treatment was the '84 Bronco, and the partnership had quite a run. As I said, it really hit its stride — just like the Eddie Bauer brand — in the 1990s, but it sadly started to peter out as we got farther and farther into the 2000s. The partnership officially ended in 2010, with the Explorer and Expedition being the last gasp of the outdoorsy-but-luxurious collaboration.

Like me, I'm sure those two vehicles (and an Excursion or F-150) are the first ones you think of when you think of Eddie Bauer Fords, but did you know the two companies actually teamed up for eight different vehicles? Wild, I know — and that's why we've decided to take a walk down foggy memory lane and check out some of the lesser-known Eddie Bauer Fords, because this is Jalopnik after all, and we can't just be normal about anything.