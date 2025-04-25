How We'd Spec It: Slate Auto's Modular Electric Truck

It's kind of funny to me that such a brand spankin' new truck tried to grab us with all these retro stylings. If you can do something funny, do that, so I put the "throwback" decals every where I could. It's my little electric store-brand Bronco. I don't really need a pickup personally, but I do need back seats for hauling around dogs, so SUV body style for me — the blocky kind. First off, we've got to go with a two-tone wrap style. I'm thinking something that'll match some of the more retro elements Amazon is providing for the slate. I got it as close as I could, but in an ideal world the orange up top would match the magna orange in the throwback stripes and the magma stripe on the rocker panels. Of course, the "throwback" stripe decals will look sick with the "throwback" wheels. Fog lights and a taillights upgrade completes the ensemble. I'm also going to lower mine, as I have no illusions of off-roading this truck and again, better for big dumb dog ingress and egress.

Slate Auto

On the interior you better believe those throwback stripes are running the length of the doors. I add auxiliary buttons but not really anything else. The lower dash is getting that magma stripe as well as the HVAC controls. I feel like I can buy a decent JBL speaker to sit in the "bring your own" speaker port and you better believe I'm cranking those windows down by hand. In a truck with this many "throwback" elements, it seems wrong to add a power window option, plus I'd rather had a dedicated place for my sunglasses to live as I am constantly losing them and this would be a great solution, or at least give me a first place to look for them. Of course, the key fob is getting the magma treatment as well.

All in all, I kinda love this truck. It's straight-forward, functional and fun in ways modern cars just aren't doing it. Amazon saw a huge hole in the market and snatched it up. I think the Slate will likely be a hit, if quality can meet cuteness.