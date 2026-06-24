Slate Truck Pricing Starts At $24,950, Here's What That Gets You
Amazon-backed startup automaker Slate opened pre-orders for its diminutive modular electric pickup on Wednesday with prices for the bare bones machine kicking off at an ultra low $24,950 — though that's before destination or any other fees, which haven't been announced yet, so realistically the price will end up closer to $27,000. The whole point of the Slate is that basically everything is an optional upgrade, so what do you get for that price? The short answer is you get a truck and not much else. Slate has been showing off prototypes for just over a year now, but now we're finally getting some details. (More than just details, our own Daniel Golson is getting a ride in the Slate later today.)
According to Slate there's "no fancy screen, no self-driving, and no stuff that you didn't ask for." I don't know about you, but so far I'm on board. What does it have standard? "It's still got everything you need," says Slate, like "[a] backup camera, keyless entry, locking frunk, heat and AC, airbags, and so much more." In a post on Bluesky, Slate lists some of that "so much more" as traction control, two USB-C ports, an anti-roll bar, a plywood-sized bed, LATCH system, six airbags, electronic stability control, cupholders, automated emergency braking, attach points, and a NACS charge port.
The new Slate Truck is $24,950.
Preorder yours at bit.ly/4eKL5VV
— Slate Auto (@slateauto.bsky.social) 2026-06-24T12:05:09.027Z
Initially there was going to be the option of two NMC battery packs, a base pack that's 52.7 kWh with a 150-mile range and an optional 84.3-kWh pack with 250 miles of range. Due to high demand for the bigger pack, Slate dropped both of those setups in favor of a new 63-kWh LFP pack that will have a claimed 205 miles of range. DC fast-charging capabilities have been upped from 120 kW to 150 kW, enough to go from 20% to 80% charge in 30 minutes. On a Level 1 AC charger it'll take 20 hours to go from 20% to 80%, but on a Level 2 plug you can get a full charge in 4-8 hours, Slate says.
Output from the single electric motor on the rear axle has been reduced from 201 horsepower to 181 hp, though torque remains 195 pound-feet. That should be good enough for a pretty lackadaisical (by today's standards, for better or worse) 8-second 0-to-60-mph time. Payload is up a bit from the initial announcement, now 1,550 pounds, and towing capacity has doubled to a useful-but-not-mindblowing 2,000 pounds.
Slate says the truck will be delivering to customers between January and March of 2027. If you want the SUV-style back end with seating for four instead of a truck bed, it'll start at $29,950, with the fastback SUV rear hatch that has less utility starting at $31,950.
What do you need to know?
The whole raison d'etre for the Slate is that it is extremely customizable. This level of unique hasn't been offered on automobiles in my lifetime, and I'm excited to see if Slate can influence the industry to do more. Offering a less expensive base model with bare bones, the way pickup trucks used to be, might be the way to get hard-working blue-collar Americans into new cars again. $25,000 is a whole lot of money for most of us, but it's the cheapest EV on the market and provides enough power and range for someone upgrading from their trusty 1999 Ford Ranger.
So what options are available, and what will they run you? To start, the Slate doesn't come with a stereo as standard. A pair of left and right speakers in the dash will be $149.99, and adding a center speaker is another $249.99. I'm no audiophile, so I'd probably stick with a simple portable bluetooth speaker, for which Slate will sell you a mount. If you absolutely must have a screen in your dashboard, Slate will offer an app for your tablet and provide a tablet mount.
When I say everything is optional, I mean it. Want carpeting for the front trunk? That's $50. Door armrests are available in 12 colors for $50. You can change the color of your dashboard for $60. There are add ons for door cubbies, a center console, a locking glovebox, T-rail mounts everywhere you look, roof lights, fog lights, rock lights, an absurd amount of racks and carriers, a solar panel folding tonneau cover, spare tire carrier, jobsite cargo box, molle panels everywhere, a lift kit, a lowering kit, and 20-inch wheels. That comes before you get to the millions of combinations of wraps and decal packages.
How I'd build mine
I am a pretty bare-bones guy, I like my work trucks to be work trucks. My only concession to comfort in the interior is the optional $249.99 center console. I don't need any screens or speakers, just a standard phone mount and a nice bluetooth speaker with a place to charge it and I'm all set. The interior of this truck is pretty spartan, but somewhere along the way automakers forgot that's what a truck interior is supposed to be. Especially one built for working.
There are plenty of visual upgrades that make this truck go from boring to extraordinary. I'll add the factory wrap kit in Sugar Plum to spice up the exterior for $499.99 (though it appears wrap installation is not included in that price). I like the "fadeout" front running light covers, and the LED tail lamp upgrade is pretty cool for $374.99.
I'll add on the lift kit to get this little trucklet to a nice truck height, mostly because I'm 6-foot-2 and I'm not flopping down into a low seat unless it's a fun driving experience anymore. Unfortunately the lift kit doesn't have a price yet, but I'd bet it'll be around $500. The lift kit is also compatible with 31.5-inch tires, which brings me to my next upgrade. Instead of the standard steel wheels, I'll throw in some alloy 17" wheels with an all-terrain tire combo with a rolling diameter of 31.5 inches.
All of that for under $30,000 sounds like a deal in today's market. There isn't any word yet on delivery costs, and many options don't have pricing yet, but Slate still has a couple of months to figure it out before assembly begins. How would you configure yours? Tell us about it in the comments.