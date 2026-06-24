Slate Truck Pricing Starts At $24,950, Here's What That Gets You

Amazon-backed startup automaker Slate opened pre-orders for its diminutive modular electric pickup on Wednesday with prices for the bare bones machine kicking off at an ultra low $24,950 — though that's before destination or any other fees, which haven't been announced yet, so realistically the price will end up closer to $27,000. The whole point of the Slate is that basically everything is an optional upgrade, so what do you get for that price? The short answer is you get a truck and not much else. Slate has been showing off prototypes for just over a year now, but now we're finally getting some details. (More than just details, our own Daniel Golson is getting a ride in the Slate later today.)

According to Slate there's "no fancy screen, no self-driving, and no stuff that you didn't ask for." I don't know about you, but so far I'm on board. What does it have standard? "It's still got everything you need," says Slate, like "[a] backup camera, keyless entry, locking frunk, heat and AC, airbags, and so much more." In a post on Bluesky, Slate lists some of that "so much more" as traction control, two USB-C ports, an anti-roll bar, a plywood-sized bed, LATCH system, six airbags, electronic stability control, cupholders, automated emergency braking, attach points, and a NACS charge port.

The new Slate Truck is $24,950.

Preorder yours at bit.ly/4eKL5VV — Slate Auto (@slateauto.bsky.social) 2026-06-24T12:05:09.027Z

Initially there was going to be the option of two NMC battery packs, a base pack that's 52.7 kWh with a 150-mile range and an optional 84.3-kWh pack with 250 miles of range. Due to high demand for the bigger pack, Slate dropped both of those setups in favor of a new 63-kWh LFP pack that will have a claimed 205 miles of range. DC fast-charging capabilities have been upped from 120 kW to 150 kW, enough to go from 20% to 80% charge in 30 minutes. On a Level 1 AC charger it'll take 20 hours to go from 20% to 80%, but on a Level 2 plug you can get a full charge in 4-8 hours, Slate says.

Output from the single electric motor on the rear axle has been reduced from 201 horsepower to 181 hp, though torque remains 195 pound-feet. That should be good enough for a pretty lackadaisical (by today's standards, for better or worse) 8-second 0-to-60-mph time. Payload is up a bit from the initial announcement, now 1,550 pounds, and towing capacity has doubled to a useful-but-not-mindblowing 2,000 pounds.

Slate says the truck will be delivering to customers between January and March of 2027. If you want the SUV-style back end with seating for four instead of a truck bed, it'll start at $29,950, with the fastback SUV rear hatch that has less utility starting at $31,950.