What's More American Than A Fox Body Mustang Painted Like A Flag Doing Burnouts

It's the Fourth of July, and the 250th anniversary of our founding fathers telling the British to sod off. That means it's time to celebrate our rights, have a cookout, blow stuff up (some restrictions may apply), and shred tires with American muscle. Junkyard Digs on YouTube has gone overboard for America250, not with a brand new Captain America Jeep Wrangler, but with a 1979 Ford Mustang. It was the first year of the Fox Body Mustang, and its return to being a true American pony car.

Of course, $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace only gets you so much — that was the price of this American-celebration car. Even worse, the car is from Minnesota, and comes with 47 years' worth of rust and questionable repairs as a part of the deal. On the plus side, popping the hood reveals a 351 Windsor V8. Sure, it cuts out regularly, but it's a V8, the perfect engine for burnouts with a loud, if poorly constructed, exhaust to match. What could possibly go wrong?

Kevin and Angus typically focus first on bringing their projects into good, or at least good-enough, mechanical shape. But with only 48 hours until the car show and burnout competition, this time they focused on the most important part of this project: its looks. It's hard to argue with the results, which look amazing. I particularly love how they painted an American flag into the egg-crate grill.