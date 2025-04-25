Slate Auto's Starter Packs Are A Genius Idea

Slate Auto unveiled its electric pickup Thursday at an event in Long Beach, California and as the name of the Jeff Bezos-backed startup implies, the truck is a blank slate for customers to customize with an absurdly wide variety of options. To assist the creatively impaired who just want to Buy A Truck, Stale's configurator features Starter Packs, 25 different presets to either be used as a starting point or ordered as is.

Slate's debut offering is incredibly barebones. The truck doesn't come painted. It also doesn't feature power windows, speakers or an infotainment display. Buyers are given the option to select a wrap in any color though, and they can also buy mounts for a phone, a tablet or a Bluetooth speaker, so it evens out, I guess? That's just scratching the surface of what Slate is willing to drop to keep the starting price of its electric vehicle under $30,000. While it's unclear how much each option will cost, let's run through a few Starter Packs to get a feel for how varied the truck can be.