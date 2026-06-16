2026 Mercedes-Benz CLE450 Cabriolet Would Be So Much Better If It Just Picked A Lane

When Logan first drove the Mercedes-Benz CLE300, he didn't quite fall in love with it, and Amber didn't like the CLE she drove either. Normally, I wouldn't have a problem with that, but in this case, it's Mercedes. Luxury coupes and convertibles are Mercedes' thing. Plus, Logan is nine feet tall, and Amber lives in New York City. Maybe the CLEs they drove were just the wrong cars for them. Surely I, a proper grand touring appreciator, just needed the right CLE and the right road trip, and I'd be singing the new tweener two-door's praises until everyone started to get annoyed with it.

Incidentally, not too long ago, I found myself planning a trip to Savannah that had "Mercedes-Benz CLE" written all over it, and Mercedes had a 2026 CLE450 4Matic Cabriolet available for me to take. The AMG CLE53 version would have definitely been quicker and more fun in the corners (Logan liked that one a lot more), but I wasn't going to see many corners, so the CLE450 Cabriolet sounded perfect. The trip included warm weather, at least eight hours of highway driving round-trip, and bumpy city streets. What car could be better suited to making that trip enjoyable than a six-cylinder Mercedes convertible that didn't think it was an AMG?

I only got more optimistic when Logan reminded me he actually had driven the CLE450 Cabriolet, and he thought it was "practically perfect" and felt "like it was made for one purpose...grand touring." Sadly, by the time I made it home, I had to respectfully disagree.

Full Disclosure: Mercedes-Benz wanted me to drive the 2026 CLE450 4Matic Cabriolet so badly, it painted one brown, put it in the Atlanta fleet, and when I emailed asking if they had any convertibles available for my road trip, Mercedes offered to ship the CLE to my door with a full tank of gas and let me keep it for a week. Also, dang, gas really is expensive when you're driving a car that requires Premium.

