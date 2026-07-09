Adorable Fiat Topolino Launches In U.S. For $14,985 So You Can Stunt On All Your Suburban Neighbors

I live near a lot of small, wealthy coastal towns, and my wife works in one of the wealthiest in New Jersey, so I'm very familiar with the idea of crawling around narrow coastal streets in golf carts. And rich people being rich people, they all love to compete over who has the coolest one. If anyone rolls up to a local lunch spot near the water in a Fiat Topolino, they'd instantly win that competition, because it's infinitely more stylish and interesting than any golf cart.

Not only will it be the most stylish, but it'll probably be the most expensive. Fiat offers two flavors of Topolino: regular and the Dolce Vita. Both cost $14,985 and are basically the same, but the Dolce Vita version has cute little ropes instead of doors, kind of like the old Fiat Jolly.

That's about the extent of the options list, though. At the moment, the only color choice is Verde Vita green, and they all come with 14-inch wheels, LED lights, and hinged windows instead of roll down ones. If you buy the standard Topolino you get a panoramic sunroof, but the Dolce Vita version has a roll-back soft-top. Inside, they all get digital gauges, a phone holder and a bag hook, and the regular Topolino even gets a windshield defroster. If you do want to add some flair to your Topolino, Fiat partnered with Motori & Customs, which will offer further customization, special editions, and one-of-one customer commissions.