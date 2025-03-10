I've Driven My 2015 Fiat 500e More Than 1,000 Miles, And I'm Not Selling, But It Sure Does Have Its Flaws

Since I live in Georgia, the weather has already been warming up, and it's currently about 65 degrees outside. And yep, the range is definitely better when it isn't below freezing outside. I still can't drive for 100 miles down the highway or anything like that, and highway driving still saps range faster than roads with lower speed limits, but it's also cut down on how frequently I feel the need to charge and how comfortable I am leaving it at, say, 50 or 70 percent when I get home. If I didn't have to drive so obnoxiously, unnecessarily far to get to every gat-dang doctor's appointment and restaurant, this car would be fantastic. Then again, I also wouldn't be able to rent a house for less than $1,500, so there are tradeoffs, you know?

While it may be annoying — even though I did this to myself intentionally — having to deal with the shortcomings of a decade-old short-range EV that can't fast-charge, a big part of the reason I bought this car was to ensure I had something I could use to get around without having to worry about head gaskets, valve cover gaskets, starters, alternators, engine oil, transmission fluid, or any of the other headaches my 2008 Subaru Forester gave me. Sure, the battery could always die on me, but I'm hedging my bets here on the general lack of maintenance, plus the part where the car still reports getting at least 140 MPGe even during highway driving. It's cheap to insure, cheap to refuel, and should be cheap to operate. Even my tires should be cheap to replace since I'm rocking adorable little 15s. Plus, it costs less than $2 for a full charge at home.

So what am I going to use the money I've saved on gas to buy? Hopefully something that makes it easier to stream music via Bluetooth. I foolishly assumed that pairing my phone with the car would let me do that, but no. Either I'm missing something that's going to make me feel like an idiot when one of you points it out to me, or I need to buy an app. If it's the latter, I'm thinking one of those home speakers I can suction cup to the dash or windshield might be the way to go. That way, if a sweet EV lease deal comes along that's too tempting to pass up, I can just use the speaker for something else.