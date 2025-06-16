2026 Audi Q3 Debuts In Europe With Beefy New Looks And A Strange Steering Column-Mounted Setup That Eliminates Traditional Stalks
Audi has been in a bit of a lull in the last few years, with a lineup that's totally fine but not particularly exciting or compelling. As next-generation versions of Audi's lineup and new models alike begin to hit American streets, with cars such as the third-gen Q5 and the new Q6 E-Tron showing some solid promise, now it's the humble Audi Q3's turn for a new lease on life. Audi just unveiled the third generation of its compact crossover for the European market, and by the looks of it, Audi might have a winner on its hands.
The brand's new corporate design language suits the compact Q3 quite nicely. It benefits from much of the same features as its larger stablemates with features like customizable LED running lights that sit above the headlights, strong and sweeping body lines, a rear LED light bar, and tech-heavy interior environment all making it look like a compelling contender in the competitive compact crossover market.
It gains a techy new interior
The Q3 features Audi's new steering wheel control unit, a horizontal bar mounted behind the wheel that replaces traditional column-mounted stalks like the turn signal and windshield wiper stalks. Instead, the right side of the steering wheel control unit houses the new Q3's gear selector, and the left side of it houses a toggle that operates like a normal turn signal stalk when tapped up or down and operates the high beams as usual, but also houses your wiper controls with a button on the end of the toggle for a single wipe or spray, and a tiny dial to handle wiper speed with a tiny button below it to operate the rear wiper. It sounds confusing because it is, but it's probably another weird thing that will normalize after a few months of ownership.
Beyond the strange new steering wheel control unit, the Q3's interior is saddled with a 12.8-inch infotainment screen powered by Android Automotive OS and an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster that both live in a single curved panoramic display topping the dashboard. The new Q3 also ups its ambient lighting game as seems to be required for its class, with optional backlit door panels that feature dynamic integration with different vehicle functions like locking and unlocking the doors. Available premium features such as acoustic glazing for the front side windows and an optional 12-speaker 420-watt Sonos sound system are sure to make the cabin a quiet space or a sound stage depending on your persuasion. Q3 buyers are spoiled for choice with nine available interior packages with various environmentally conscious materials to choose from.
Europe gets five powertrain options
Americans rarely receive more than two or three available powertrains when new European models make their way over, but as of now Audi will offer five different powertrains for the new Q3 with either gas, diesel, or plug-in hybrid fuel types, with the PHEV being a first for the model. The entry-level Q3 SUV TFSI 110 kW has, you guessed it, 110 kW of power or 147 horsepower from a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline-4 with mild-hybrid integration and cylinder deactivation that lets it run on as few as two cylinders. Above that is the Q3 SUV TFSI 150 kW with 201 hp and 236 lb-ft, and the top gasoline engine option is the Q3 SUV TFSI Quattro 195 kW that makes 261 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, both using turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinders. If you prefer burning diesel instead of gas, Audi has you covered with the Q3 SUV TDI 110 kW that produces 147 horsepower and a solid 265 lb-ft of torque.
The Q3 SUV e-hybrid 200 kW is the plug-in hybrid that uses a 25.7 kWh (19.7 kWh usable) high-voltage battery pack powering an 114-hp electric motor paired with a gasoline engine for a total output of 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. It's rated for an impressive 75 miles in the European WLTP test cycle, which is usually more optimistic than the American EPA cycle. It can charge at a maximum of 50 kW, allowing a 10-to-80% charge in under 30 minutes in ideal conditions. Those are pretty impressive figures, but there's no word yet on if the PHEV will make it to the U.S. market.
Three different suspension setups
One of the best things about buying a "premium car" is that extra resources are supposed to be dedicated to enhancing the driving experience, and it seems like Audi has worked on that with the new Q3. It offers a standard steel-spring suspension, a sports suspension, and a suspension with two-valve damper control to calculate the ideal damping for each wheel in a fraction of a second to maximize ride comfort and stability while also contributing to a sporty driving experience — in theory, at least. Audi claims its new optional progressive steering system enhances the Q3's agility as well, by allegedly transmitting steering inputs more directly to the wheels, and Quattro models have an Offroad Plus drive mode in case you end up in a sticky situation.
The new Q3 will also feature plenty of driver-assistance technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with emergency assist, traffic sign recognition, attention and fatigue warning with driver monitoring, and active front assist with evasion and turning assist, front cross traffic assist, and front emergency brake assist. The Adaptive Driving Assistance Plus has automated cruise control with lane guidance and a lane change assistant function with a data plan that includes a three-year free period before a fee is required. The interior monitoring camera checks for drowsiness and concentration, and the system can pull over onto the shoulder and phone emergency services in extreme situations. It also gains a notable new feature that owners with tricky driveways and parking lots will love called Trained Parking. This allows drivers to "teach" their Q3 certain parking maneuvers, with the car able to remember up to five maneuvers at up to 164 feet in length. The driver only needs to perform the maneuvers once.
The 2026 Audi Q3 goes on sale in Germany later this year. Details about the U.S.-spec Q3, including pricing, should be available in the coming months.