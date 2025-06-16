2026 Audi Q3 Debuts In Europe With Beefy New Looks And A Strange Steering Column-Mounted Setup That Eliminates Traditional Stalks

One of the best things about buying a "premium car" is that extra resources are supposed to be dedicated to enhancing the driving experience, and it seems like Audi has worked on that with the new Q3. It offers a standard steel-spring suspension, a sports suspension, and a suspension with two-valve damper control to calculate the ideal damping for each wheel in a fraction of a second to maximize ride comfort and stability while also contributing to a sporty driving experience — in theory, at least. Audi claims its new optional progressive steering system enhances the Q3's agility as well, by allegedly transmitting steering inputs more directly to the wheels, and Quattro models have an Offroad Plus drive mode in case you end up in a sticky situation.

The new Q3 will also feature plenty of driver-assistance technology, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with emergency assist, traffic sign recognition, attention and fatigue warning with driver monitoring, and active front assist with evasion and turning assist, front cross traffic assist, and front emergency brake assist. The Adaptive Driving Assistance Plus has automated cruise control with lane guidance and a lane change assistant function with a data plan that includes a three-year free period before a fee is required. The interior monitoring camera checks for drowsiness and concentration, and the system can pull over onto the shoulder and phone emergency services in extreme situations. It also gains a notable new feature that owners with tricky driveways and parking lots will love called Trained Parking. This allows drivers to "teach" their Q3 certain parking maneuvers, with the car able to remember up to five maneuvers at up to 164 feet in length. The driver only needs to perform the maneuvers once.

The 2026 Audi Q3 goes on sale in Germany later this year. Details about the U.S.-spec Q3, including pricing, should be available in the coming months.