Do Automatic High Beam Systems Recognize When It's Foggy?

We treat our cars like people, but they aren't. You might have given your car a name, like "Vivienne the Rivian," "The Angry Banana," "Pam", or, like my dad's old Aegean blue BMW 328i, "Frau Blue Car" (yes, it's a "Young Frankenstein" reference). But they have no feelings and certainly no intelligence. It would be handy if cars were smart because then they could, like humans, recognize weather such as fog reliably to switch the high beams on and off at the right times. And "reliably" is the crux of the matter. The question is not just "Can these systems tell when it's foggy," which they sort of can, but "How will they react when it's foggy?"

The problem is that the vast majority of automatic headlights are reacting to light, not specific conditions, which is why most safety advice is to use manual headlight settings in fog. If your car has automatic headlights, there's a photoelectric cell or photoresistor mounted on the dashboard (or a camera, we'll get into it) that senses brightness and feeds information to the car's electronic control unit. Once the light hits a certain threshold, the lights go on or off.

Fog can be confusing for sensors because the reflection from the particles looks for all the world like light. Since your car doesn't have your eyes, nor does it understand how blinding high beams are in fog, it's best to just turn on your low beams and fog lights (assuming your car has fog lights and you actually feel they help; not everyone does). Thankfully, automatic high beams are but one setting for your headlights, at least until the AI overlords don't let us control them anymore. When you shut the lights off or use the manual setting, they'll obey.