The Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale's Stick-Shift Might Not Be 'Real' But You've Gotta Stop Freaking Out About It

As automotive enthusiasts, there are few things we like to do more than complain, especially when it comes to the perceived inauthenticity of a car. Everyone, including me, is guilty of it, but I'm here to say that you've gotta relax every once in a while. Take the 2027 Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale, for example. At first glance, the first manual-transmission Ferrari in over a decade bolted up to the back of a V12 grand tourer would be something to celebrate, but because it's not "real" enough to pass the purity test of armchair car enthusiasts, the takes are flying, and I'm sick of it.

The 12Cilindri Manuale is actually a fascinating piece of kit. I mean, any flagship V12 GT car with a gated six-speed manual transmission would be, but looking into the mechanics reveals something even more interesting, because the 12Cilindri Manuale doesn't technically have a manual transmission at all. Instead, it makes use of the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission from the SF90 Stradale — just fitted with a new brain to change how the driver interacts with it. It also, as you may have guessed, gets two gears lopped off the top to create what Ferrari calls a "Manuale by Wire."

In the same way modern cars have systems like steer- and brake-by-wire, Ferrari says its new transmission uses electronics to turn driver inputs from the shifter and clutch into signals for the transmission and engine. That, in essence, means there is no mechanical linkage between the three components, and that has people angry. That's a shame too, because the haters will fail to see another slick trick the 12Cilindri Manuale offers: a fully automatic mode similar to what can be found in the Koenigsegg CC850. For whatever reason, people didn't complain about that car's transmission nearly as much as this one, and I don't know why. They share very similar technology.