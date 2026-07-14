America Faced Competition From These 7 Muscle Cars That Spawned Abroad

You've been conditioned to think that authentic muscle requires an American zip code. But muscle cars don't necessarily need to be American. And we aren't talking about just any powerful coupe/sedan equipped with a massive V8. We are instead examining vehicles that perfectly fit the American definition of a muscle car, produced and sold in other markets.

What would that definition be? They all need to have a roaring engine under the hood, rear-wheel drive, and cool looks. Yeah, that last part is kind of subjective, but we're referring to the classic 1960s and 1970s American muscle car design. When you see these muscle cars that spawned abroad, you'll know what we're talking about. To put it another way, you won't see Supra MK4s or BMW M5s on this list. That would've been too easy.

Oh, but don't for a second think that automakers abroad just copied the American muscle car blueprint. They adapted the formula, sure, but also refined it, and in some cases, built machines that were sharper, lighter, and faster than anything rolling off Detroit assembly lines. Don't believe us? Get ready for some foreign V8-powered shock!