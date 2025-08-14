Chrysler FirePower: The History Of The First HEMI Engine

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler and RAM, caused quite a ruckus in 2024 when it announced it would discontinue the legendary HEMI engine in its RAM trucks. However, the blowback from this change prompted the company to quickly reverse course, and in 2025 it was announced that the HEMI would be reintroduced in the 2026 RAM. In the press release distributed by Stellantis, the CEO of the RAM brand Tim Kuniskis even called discontinuing the HEMI a "mistake".

Perhaps it was — after all, this iconic power plant has been beloved ever since the 1951 production debut of the FirePower, Chrysler's very first HEMI engine. However, the true history of the HEMI goes much farther back than that. In fact, it starts about half a century before the Chrysler FirePower ever saw the light of day. A HEMI engine would win a Grand Prix and another one would join the Allies in World War II well before Chrysler would start using it in its production automobiles.

While the name HEMI is closely associated with Chrysler and other members of its family of brands — most notably Dodge and RAM — the automaker did not invent the engine, even though it would eventually trademark the name. Here's the full history of the HEMI legacy.