The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a muscle car as "any of a group of American-made two-door sports coupes with powerful engines designed for high-performance driving." Clean, simple — and for a lot of enthusiasts, final. However, that tidy dictionary entry glosses over decades of genuine disagreement. The term "muscle car" simply is not clearly defined, and which models actually qualify is often disputed.

Even pinning down where it all started is difficult. Some trace the muscle car's origins all the way back to the 1949 Oldsmobile Rocket 88 — a full 15 years before the car most history books credit as the first. The car in question came into being when John DeLorean's team dropped a 389 cubic-inch V8 from the full-size Pontiac lineup into the mid-size Tempest, and found a clever loophole past GM management that prohibited mid-size family cars from using engines larger than 330 cubic inches. That car, of course, is the 1964 Pontiac GTO.

Detroit ran with it, but the idea didn't stay within the U.S. The recipe traveled to (besides other places) Australia, Germany, the U.K. — and when you look at what came out of those places, you start to wonder whether nationality was ever really the point, or just where it first got a name. So, does a "muscle car" necessarily have to be American? Here are the cars that make the argument interesting — and the cases for both sides.