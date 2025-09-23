1969 Boss 429 Mustang In Impeccable Condition Goes On Sale For The First Time In 56 Years

The Boss 429 Mustang is one of those halo cars that many kids of the 1970s dreamed of owning, thanks to its outrageous appearance and that NASCAR-derived engine. More than five decades after its debut, it remains one of the most sought-after muscle cars, with 2025 auction prices ranging from $252,000 to $627,000. Very few go on sale, with just 1,356 manufactured in its two-year run — 857 in 1969 and 499 in 1970 — so it's rare to find one that's original, well-maintained, and has the documentation to authenticate it as a true Boss 429.

But the automotive gods have bestowed an incredibly clean, original Boss 429 with a detailed record book, and you can have it for $595,000. A 1969 Ford Boss 429 Mustang with 52,994 miles has been put up for sale by Stephen Becker Automotive Group — a single-owner car that's been in California since it rolled off the showroom floor at Culver City Ford. The listing says Becker purchased it directly from the owner. It retains the Kar Kraft mods made to fit in its massive 429 motor and has all the factory decals, badging, hood scoop, and wheels. Even its Goodyear Polyglas tires are period correct. And the listing notes that the car is one of just 122 in Royal Maroon.