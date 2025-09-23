1969 Boss 429 Mustang In Impeccable Condition Goes On Sale For The First Time In 56 Years
The Boss 429 Mustang is one of those halo cars that many kids of the 1970s dreamed of owning, thanks to its outrageous appearance and that NASCAR-derived engine. More than five decades after its debut, it remains one of the most sought-after muscle cars, with 2025 auction prices ranging from $252,000 to $627,000. Very few go on sale, with just 1,356 manufactured in its two-year run — 857 in 1969 and 499 in 1970 — so it's rare to find one that's original, well-maintained, and has the documentation to authenticate it as a true Boss 429.
But the automotive gods have bestowed an incredibly clean, original Boss 429 with a detailed record book, and you can have it for $595,000. A 1969 Ford Boss 429 Mustang with 52,994 miles has been put up for sale by Stephen Becker Automotive Group — a single-owner car that's been in California since it rolled off the showroom floor at Culver City Ford. The listing says Becker purchased it directly from the owner. It retains the Kar Kraft mods made to fit in its massive 429 motor and has all the factory decals, badging, hood scoop, and wheels. Even its Goodyear Polyglas tires are period correct. And the listing notes that the car is one of just 122 in Royal Maroon.
What made the Boss 429 special?
Simply put, the big-block 429 V8 was the pièce de résistance of the Boss 429 Mustang. While the first-generation Mustang was offered with a wide variety of engines, the 429 stood out because it was developed specifically for NASCAR homologation, a "semi-hemi" built by Ford to compete against Chrysler's 426 Hemi, with all its pros and cons. The 429 was officially rated at 375 horsepower, but it was an open secret that the engine produced significantly more than advertised, likely underrated for insurance and regulatory reasons. The same V8 engine is said to have produced almost twice the horsepower Ford claimed when it powered Ford's NASCAR entries.
Kar Kraft made several modifications to the chassis to accommodate the massive engine. These included reengineering the shock towers, adding a new shock tower brace, revising the suspension, and relocating the battery to the trunk for better weight distribution. The car was lower than the standard Mustang by an inch, which gave it quite the menacing look, coupled with the Magnum 500 wheels and Goodyear Polyglas tires.
Aside from the Royal Maroon, four other colors were offered for the 429 in 1969 — Black Jade, Wimbledon White, Candy Apple Red, and Raven Black. The Boss 429 is such an iconic Mustang that it continues to appear in popular culture, most notably in the "John Wick" film series, although the car used on screen was not actually a true Boss 429.