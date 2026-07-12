7 Old And New Cars You Civilians Can Buy That Are Longer Than A Sherman Tank
Love it or loathe it, cars are getting bigger and heavier these days. Research by the European Federation for Transport and Environment found that new cars are growing wider at a rate of 0.4 inches (1 cm) every two years. Increased safety features like airbags and crumple zones, which require more space, as well as a post-war diet, which made people taller and wider, have often been cited as the reasons behind the increase in the size and weight of cars over the years.
Thus, war tanks such as the M4 Sherman, which once seemed ginormous, now appear surprisingly modest in comparison. The M4 Sherman was the main battle tank of the United States military and other Western Allies during World War II, and at between 230 and 248 inches in length, it was a gargantuan machine at the time. But with everything going on in the automotive industry, it now sits in the shadow of a few standout cars and trucks. These include the likes of the Maybach 62, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman, and heavy duty pickups such as the Ram HD, Chevy Silverado HD, and Ford Super Duty.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended: 235.5 inches
At 227.2 inches long, the the standard wheelbase Rolls-Royce Phantom is pretty huge already, now imagine the EWB Phantom. Sitting at approximately 236 inches long, the grandiose Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended stretches farther than certain versions of the M4 Sherman tanks, including early production M4A1 Sherman (230 inches), M4A2 (233 inches), M4A3 (233 inches), and M4 Sherman (232 inches).
Despite this, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended is narrower and lower than those Sherman tanks, measuring about 79.4 inches in width and 65.2 inches tall, compared with 103 and 107+ inches for the smaller Shermans. Even so, you shouldn't have much difficulty choosing the Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended if money is no object. We're talking about a car that offers all the best bits of luxury driving, along with massive customization opportunities to allow you to create a highly individual vehicle.
The Phantom Extended houses a mighty V12 powerplant under its hood, generating 544 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, allowing you to go from 0 to 62 mph in 5.5 seconds. Top speed is also impressive, at 155 mph. These have very little real-world relevance to most drivers who are single-mindedly shopping for a tank, of course, but it's worth mentioning that the M4 Sherman tops out at 30 mph. The latest Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII EWB versions are priced new from around $637,750. However, used Phantom VII EWB examples have more attainable list prices at around $120,000 to $154,300 (€104,900 to €134,950)
Maybach 62: 242.7 inches
Named for its nearly 6.2 meters of length (6.165 meters or 242.7 inches, to be exact), the Maybach 62 is another bespoke model to consider if you want a really large car. Its sheer size puts it firmly ahead of most Shermans, including the early production M4A4 and late production M4A6 variants, which both stand at about 239 inches long.
But, like any consumer vehicle, the Maybach 62's 78 inches of width is no match for the Sherman tank's 103+ inches (the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 dually and the current-generation Ford Super Duty are the widest consumer vehicles at 96 inches without the side mirrors). Having said that, the Maybach 62 is quite substantial when you compare it to the regular-size fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz S Class.
That model measures 73.7 inches in width, 206.5 inches in length, and 58.0 inches in height, making it not only narrower, but also shorter and lower than the Maybach 62 (which is 62 inches tall). Used Maybach 62 models are priced from around $45,000 to over $100,000. The Maybach 62S variant, which was built for chauffeur driving, starts from $75,000. The Maybach 62 was produced between 2002 and 2012, whereas the 62S was available from 2006 to 2012.
1974 to 1976 Cadillac Fleetwood Seventy-Five: 252.2 inches
Nobody does land yachts like Cadillac, and the Fleetwood 75 is a throwback to the golden age of its behemoths. Produced across 11 generations from 1936 until 1987, the long-wheelbase Cadillac Series 75 was known for being quite imposing. However, the largest of them all was only sold in the 1974 to 1976 model years, with a length of 252.2 inches, bumper to bumper.
That not only makes it between 2.2 and 4.9 inches longer than other 10th-gen Cadillac Fleetwood Series 75 models (the 1971 Fleetwood 75 Sedan was considerably shorter at 228.5 inches), but it also means that the '74-to-'76 Fleetwood 75 is significantly longer than even the improved and longest versions of the M4 Sherman tanks, which measure 247 to 248 inches in length. Interestingly, despite their massive sizes, it turns out that these seemingly unwieldy limousines can even rally if you're prepared to put the time into mastering them.
From the factory, the '75-to-'76 Fleetwood 75s came with a naturally aspirated 500-cubic-inch (8.2-liter) V8 engine producing 190 horsepower, which isn't really a strong power output compared to the numbers put out by modern Caddies. Torque is much more respectable for such a large car, though, at 360 pound-feet.
The 1974 model had a 472-cubic-inch (7.7-liter) V8 producing 205 horsepower. Find one today, and you will part with a significant sum, evidenced by a 1972 Cadillac Fleetwood Series 75 Limousine, which sold for around $53,000, according to pricing data by Classic.
Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman: 255.6 inches
This one is a favorite of the ruling class. In addition to being one of the figureheads among modern limousines, the Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman currently doubles as the world's longest car, at 255.6 inches. The result is a vehicle that's 7+ inches longer than the biggest M4 Sherman tanks and almost 40 inches longer than the already lengthy 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
The chauffeur-driven limo arrived back in 2015, filling in the void left by Pullmans of old like the W220 S-Class generation Mercedes-Benz S 500 Pullman model (offered from 2001 to 2002), which was itself longer than most Sherman tanks, given its 242.4 inches of length. Pricing kicked off from a sky-high $566,922, but this was obviously not a problem for the well-heeled buyers they were intended for, seeing as the S600 Pullman sold out immediately for two years.
In 2018, the manufacturer offered an updated Maybach S650 Pullman as part of a mid-life facelift for the S-Class lineup. Despite making myriad changes over the previous car, Maybach decided to keep the S650 Pullman's dimensions identical to the S600, resulting in the revised model also having 255.6 inches of length. If you can find a Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman today, expect prices to start at around $380,000.
Ram Heavy Duty: 260.8 inches
Here's something far more achievable for nearly everyone, rather than being attainable only to those whose pockets are extraordinarily deep. At nearly 261 inches long, the Ram HD is one of the longest pickup trucks you can buy new. The longest Ram HD trucks are the crew cab models with an 8-foot-long bed. They come in at an impressive 260.8 inches, meaning they have a longer size than any M4 Sherman series ever made. However, certain cab and bed configurations measure as short as 232 inches.
The Ram HD trucks keep the Hemi alive with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that generates 405 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, sent to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Ram also offers a 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six with 430 hp and 1,075 pound-feet of torque. Ram's HD trucks have a maximum tow rating of 36,610 pounds, with payload topping out at 6,050 pounds. The 2026 Ram 2500 HD is priced from $46,855 (plus a $2,795 destination fee), while the 3500 HD starts at $48,155 (plus destination charges).
Ford F-Series Super Duty: 266.2 inches
This pickup is the hardest-working of them all. With a max towing capacity of 40,000 pounds, the fourth-generation Ford Super Duty boasts the highest towing capacity of any pickup truck ever made. That's in addition to its vast length of up to 266.2 inches, which gives occupants a spacious interior and generous cargo space, with a maximum payload rating of 8,000 pounds.
However, to hit that length, you'll need the Super Duty Crew Cab with the 8-foot bed — Super Duty Crew Cabs with the 6.75-foot cargo bed come in at 250.0 inches. Regular cab Super Duty models (they feature the 8-foot bed) measure 231.8 inches, while SuperCab models with the 6.75-foot cargo bed sit at 238.2 inches.
Get a SuperCab with the 8-foot cargo bed, and the length goes up to 254.4 inches, which still stretches farther than any M4 Sherman tank. A 2026 Ford F-Series Super Duty can be had from $45,975 (plus $2,795 in destination fees).
Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD: 266 to 267 inches
Bringing costs further into focus, the current-generation Chevrolet Silverado HD is one of the cheapest options in its class, with prices starting from $45,900(plus a $2,795 destination charge). That nets you a competent workhorse capable of pulling up to 36,000 pounds (with the diesel engine). Just as important, it also stretches a lot further than the biggest M4 Sherman tanks, given its 266.06 inches of length (crew cab, long bed).
The Silverado HD can be had with either a standard 6.6-liter gas V8 producing 401 horsepower and 464 pound-feet of torque or an available Duramax 6.6-liter turbocharged diesel that's good for a thumping 470 hp and 975 pound-feet. The V8 gas engine has a maximum tow rating of 19,080 pounds.
Those engines are shared with the posher GMC Sierra HD, which also shares near identical dimensions with the Silverado HD, with the longest model being 266.77 inches (crew cab with long bed). The 2026 GMC Sierra HD starts at $47,000 (plus destination fees).