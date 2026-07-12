7 Old And New Cars You Civilians Can Buy That Are Longer Than A Sherman Tank

Love it or loathe it, cars are getting bigger and heavier these days. Research by the European Federation for Transport and Environment found that new cars are growing wider at a rate of 0.4 inches (1 cm) every two years. Increased safety features like airbags and crumple zones, which require more space, as well as a post-war diet, which made people taller and wider, have often been cited as the reasons behind the increase in the size and weight of cars over the years.

Thus, war tanks such as the M4 Sherman, which once seemed ginormous, now appear surprisingly modest in comparison. The M4 Sherman was the main battle tank of the United States military and other Western Allies during World War II, and at between 230 and 248 inches in length, it was a gargantuan machine at the time. But with everything going on in the automotive industry, it now sits in the shadow of a few standout cars and trucks. These include the likes of the Maybach 62, Mercedes-Maybach S600 Pullman, and heavy duty pickups such as the Ram HD, Chevy Silverado HD, and Ford Super Duty.