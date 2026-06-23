A 21-Foot-Long 1975 Cadillac Limousine Can Rally, As It Turns Out

We've seen the gang over at Team O'Neil put a lot of different, unsuspecting cars through their paces on a mock rally stage, but this might just be the strangest car to get slung around the snowy course: a 1975 Cadillac Limousine. For better or for worse, the '75 Caddy is the ultimate embodiment of mid-'70s Malaise-Era American automobiles, which isn't exactly a compliment.

There are some conflicting mentions of this Cadillac's model and model year in these videos, but we'll take Team O'Neil's word that it's a '75 Cadillac Limousine. That means it's commonly referred to as the longest production car ever sold in the United States with a whopping 21-foot overall length, or 252.2 inches. To put that into a modern perspective, it's nearly two feet longer than a 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL, the extended-length electric Escalade. It's not quite as heavy as the Escalade IQL, which weighs about as much as the moon, but it does weigh a hefty 6,000-ish pounds. Remarkably, the evil geniuses over at Team O'Neil managed to rally it, and it actually impressed the driver with its handling and braking, if you can believe it.

Despite the shock and awe caused by the lumbering limousine's brakes and steering that were pleasantly adept in the snow, with handling hugely helped by the studded Nokian Hakkapeliitta snow tires, the big Caddy was hamstrung by its dismal power output.