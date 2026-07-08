Trump's Fancy New Plane Is Too Big A Target To Fly On

The first overseas outing for President Donald Trump's new Air Force One has been unexpectedly cut short. Trump stated on Truth Social Wednesday that he'll be flying home from a NATO summit in Turkey on an older Boeing VC-25A. He claimed that it's to allow U.S. Air Force airmen stationed in Britain at RAF Mildenhall to tour the new Boeing VC-25B Bridge. The short-notice swap immediately sparked speculation that there were security concerns about flying the new plane near Iran, which he later all but confirmed to the press that day.

The new aircraft was a Boeing 747-8I gifted to the Trump administration by Qatar's royal family. With Boeing's lengthy delays in preparing a pair of true modern VC-25Bs, Trump was desperate to fly a new Air Force One before the end of his second term. He gleefully accepted the gift despite taxpayers having to pay nearly $1 billion to retrofit the Qatari jet for service. However, he wasn't as excited when questioned by the press in Ankara, Turkey. Trump said:

"Well, I speak about it a lot because, you know, the life of a president is very dangerous. It's 5.2%. You know what a race car driver is? One-tenth of 1%. A bull rider, that looks pretty dangerous. It's one-tenth of 1%. No, it's 5.2% is you don't make it. You should have told me, you're an excellent reporter. You should have told me that years ago, maybe I wouldn't have run. It's a very dangerous profession. No, I'm number one of the kill list for Iran."

Q: There's speculation that you're leaving Ankara not in the new Air Force One because of security concerns involving Iran. You've spoken today twice about them possibly assassinating you. TRUMP: I'm number one on the kill list for Iran — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-08T16:41:54.173Z

Considering that thousands of people race cars and only 45 people have been President of the United States, it's not that dangerous. If I were worried about being assassinated by a foreign nation, I simply wouldn't have assassinated their head of state.