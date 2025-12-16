Trump, In Appeal To Car Enthusiasts, Replaces Two Working Jets With Five That Can't Fly

The end of President Donald Trump's desperate wait to fly on a new Air Force One is getting precariously close to the end of his second term. Boeing confirmed last Friday that the delivery of its two VC-25B aircraft has been delayed yet again. The first plane of the pair won't be ready for service until the middle of 2028 at the soonest. Coincidentally, Lufthansa is selling a pair of its Boeing 747-8 aircraft with the U.S. Air Force as the rumored buyer. With the purchase, there will be five Boeing 747-8s in government control, none of which are ready to fly the President.

Who among us doesn't have a few crummy means of transportation that we swear we will eventually get operational just hanging around? Trump's just like us, for real. Lufthansa parting ways with two Boeing 747s seems unusual on the surface because the airline has been a dedicated operator of Boeing's behemoths. The German flag carrier is currently retrofitting its fleet of 19 Boeing 747-8, now 17 after the sale. According to Simple Flying, Lufthansa confirmed the sale is taking place but won't identify the buyer. The sold planes entered service in 2012 and 2013. While it might not sound appealing to convert planes that are over a decade old, the current VC-25As were introduced in 1990.