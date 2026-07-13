9 Of The Quickest Street Legal Motorcycles Ranked By 0-60

One downside to being obsessed with motorized vehicles is the amount of time that slips by while we're consuming information about whatever it is we're fixated on right now. Or maybe that's just me and I have a problem. Either way, this compulsion to look into things I probably won't buy has become productive research, aligning perfectly with today's topic: some of the quickest street-legal factory-built bikes, ranked by 0-60 acceleration times.

Now, we're not saying you don't know anyone who's run quicker times on other bikes. We simply dug into some of the quickest 0-60 times on record, then sorted out the best from these findings.

Ideally, this list would be based exclusively on verified figures from instrumented testing, but we did end up making a couple of exceptions. Take, for instance, the Diavel V4 RS, my current muse. Ducati claims MotoGP champion Marc Márquez did it in 2.43 seconds, and Motor Cycle News says Ducati's chief development rider, Alessandro Valia, clocked an even faster 2.4-second time getting to 62 mph on a prepped surface. Granted, this was an unrecorded, unofficial run, but almost every other bike on the list earned its spot via third-party instrumented testing. In fact, the first five bikes each recorded a 0-60 time of 2.6 seconds.