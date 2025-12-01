The 5 Fastest Pikes Peak Motorcycles Of All Time

A select few events are hailed as the last bastion of their respective motorsports. For motorcycle racing, it's the Isle of Man TT. For rallying, it's the Dakar. And for hill climbs, it's Pikes Peak. Also known as the "Race to the clouds", the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is set on Pikes Peak mountain, located in Colorado Springs. It's certainly not for the faint-hearted, sporting a 12.42-mile road snaking through the mountain. Until recently, that road was a mix of dirt and tarmac. Racers had to deal with 156 corners, with many lacking guardrails and leading to hundred-foot drops. And they climbed the mountain to reach 14,110 feet in an atmosphere so thin that it could starve a car's engine of oxygen. It was, and is, a proper test of man and machine.

Motorcycles had been a regular fixture in Pikes Peak since their very first race in 1916. The first motorcycle to do the climb was a 1914 Excelsior Twin ridden by Floyd Clymer, setting a time of 21:58.41. Motorcycles have gotten a lot faster since then. In fact, the top five fastest motorcycles at Pikes Peak all clocked a sub 10:00 time. So why did they get banned?

Pikes Peak has faced its share of fatalities due to motorcycle accidents. However, Carlin Dunne's fatal crash in 2019 seemed to be the last straw, with organizers banning motorcycles from the event afterwards. The Pikes Peak veteran was about to set a new record aboard a Ducati V4 Streetfighter prototype when he crashed just a few meters from the finish line. Banning the motorcycle class means the following records are now set in stone.