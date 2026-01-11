These Are The 8 Quickest Sportbikes On The Market Right Now

For those of us who ride motorcycles, memories of running through the gears while huddled down in the dead of winter can be a particularly melancholy experience. But do you know who else is feeling down on a short, cold winter day? Your local motorcycle dealer employees. Sure, they might still be getting the odd motocross or enduro special moving, but they've still got their top-tier sportbikes on the showroom floor, and there's no better time to see what kind of deals might be waiting for you.

We're thinking specifically about the fastest street-legal sportbikes you can buy, right now, in these United States. The lineup in the liter class is full to bursting with incredible machines we're lucky to consider. That's what led us to ask — which manufacturer produces the fastest accelerating sportbike that 2026 has to offer?

While there are plenty of powerful naked and cruiser options available, we wanted to focus on full-fairing sportbikes — class leading straight line speed that can also handle your favorite twisty road, from the Tail of the Dragon to the recently reopened Snake section of Mulholland Highway. We also decided to compare the quarter-mile times, where both the time and the trap speed reveal how the bikes make their speed. The superbike that gets the lowest time is the winner here, but we'll discuss the speeds the bikes achieve across the line as well.