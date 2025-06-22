How Fast Can The Suzuki Hayabusa Really Go? Here's What Riders Have Clocked

Few motorcycles have earned the kind of legendary status that surrounds the Suzuki Hayabusa. For over two decades, the 'Busa has been the go-to name when you're talking straight-line speed and contemplating buying one for cheap to make your friends say, "You sure about that?" It didn't just set the bar for performance when it launched — it obliterated it, claiming to be the fastest production motorcycle in the world.

With its aggressive, swooping bodywork, a stretched stance, and the kind of power that made the liter class nervous, the Hayabusa built a cult following across drag strips, and among top speed chasers, and the back corners of the internet where turbo builds roam free. It wasn't just fast for its time, it was simply fast by any measure. This wasn't a motorcycle you rode to flex specs. It was one you rode to find out what your helmet's top vent tasted like at 190 mph.

So how fast can a Hayabusa actually go? Depends on the year, the mods, and your nerve.