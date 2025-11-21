Watch Engineering Explained Break Down What Makes Ducati's V4 Engine So Good

The Gordon Murray T.50 has the highest specific output of any street car, generating a whopping 165 horsepower per liter of engine displacement. This is what we motorcyclists would call utterly boring — bikes have been putting up these kinds of power numbers for years. But Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained recently took some time out of his usual schedule of talking about cars to explain just how motorcycles manage to whoop cars so severely in the realm of specific output. His example is the Ducati Panigale V4R, a bike with MotoGP engineering tucked beneath a license plate, and specific output isn't the only place it shines.

Fenske looks at Ducati's V4 (found on the Panigale, Streetfighter, and other's in the automaker's stable) from a few different angles. Not only does he compare specific output to the T.50, he also looks at the V4 engine layout as opposed to the more traditional inline four — a comparison Yamaha's engineers have been making for the entirety of this MotoGP season. He also discusses how the engine's counter-rotating crankshaft affects the bike's handling, and Duacti's famous desmodromic valves.