Ninja H2R: Is It The World's Quickest Bike, Or Just Fast Enough To Flex?

When Kawasaki dropped the Ninja H2R in 2015, it didn't just join the horsepower wars, it rewrote the rulebook with 300-plus horsepower. This wasn't a warmed-over superbike or a track-day toy with slicks. It was a full-throttle, supercharged lunatic pushing out 321.5 hp all from a 998cc inline-four that screamed like a jet till its 14,000 rpm redline and hit like a sledgehammer. It wasn't just fast, it was, and still is, wild. Complete with carbon winglets to keep the front end down, aerospace-grade tech developed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and more fancy parts and electronics that made one thing clear; it wanted to go places where other motorcycles couldn't follow .

It was never intended to be ridden on public roads, and it makes no apologies about that. In 2016, World Supersport's winningest rider, Kenan Sofuoğlu hit 248.5 mph on a bone-stock H2R across the Osman Gazi Bridge in Turkey. That feat alone locked its place in the speed record books. Top speed, however, isn't the whole story. The H2R is surely fast on a closed course like the Isle of Man TT, but for a motorcycle of its caliber, the 0-60 mph times may not be as quick as you'd imagine it to be.