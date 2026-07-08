Ram's Solid 2026 Could Break Stellantis' Seven-Year Self-Inflicted Bad Luck Streak

The Ram 1500 is so hot right now — pulling Stellantis to its fourth quarterly sales gain despite the fact that many of its other key nameplates are going through a bit of a shaky stretch. The Jeep Grand Cherokee, Compass, Wrangler, Gladiator and Dodge Durango all posted lower sales in the second quarter of 2026. Hell, the Ford Bronco even outsold the Jeep Wrangler for the first time in a quarter since its reintroduction, but the Ram 1500 sold so well that it didn't matter.

Sales of the flagship light-duty pickup truck rose 27% in the second quarter, keeping the automaker on pace to reverse a streak of seven consecutive years of sales declines. Total deliveries for Stellantis actually managed to rise 6% overall in the first half of the year. To keep the good times rolling, the company is throwing cash on the hood like its going out of style. Buyers can apparently save up to $20,000 on a loaded Ram 1500 if they play their cards right. From Automotive News:

In the pickup-heavy Texas market, Payne Edinburg Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram is moving Rams at a fast clip. The dealership already was close to surpassing its June Ram sales in the first week of July, said Adrian Gonzalez, the general manager. Gonzalez attributed the sales rush to rebates that began July 1 and increase as a truck's price tag rises. The line-topping Tungsten trim, which starts at nearly $92,000 including shipping, is available with a 15 percent rebate, Gonzalez said. Packaged with other dealer discounts, consumers can get about $20,000 off of Ram's most luxurious pickup, he said. "That fixes a big issue," Gonzalez said. "Now you bring a vehicle that's $90,000 to a little bit more of an affordable price range, which is going to incentivize a lot of people to jump into these higher trim vehicles." [...] Wrangler sales slipped 12 percent in the second quarter, to 41,793, while the Bronco rose 16 percent, to 45,739. Enhanced Wrangler incentives should make that a temporary reordering of the off-road utility space, Hogan said.

Theoretically, there's a lot of exciting stuff on the way from Stellantis in the coming few years. The automaker recently laid out its ambitious five-year plan that called for 35% higher sales in North America and 25% more revenue. To do so, it would introduce 11 all-new vehicles by 2030, and many of them would cost under $40,000.