Even EV-Loving China Is Feeling The Iran War Gas Pinch

General Motors sold a bunch of customer data, and it got in big trouble for the practice. Well, it got in trouble. A slap on the wrist, more like. From Reuters:

GM has ​agreed to pay $12.75 million to resolve a California investigation into allegations that the Detroit automaker illegally sold two ‌data brokers detailed information about the driving habits of hundreds of thousands of Californians, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said on Friday.

The settlement, subject to court approval, includes $12.75 million in civil penalties. It also restricts GM's use of consumer driving data compiled about subscribers to its OnStar service and a ​ban on such data being sold to brokers. It includes a five-year ban on sales of personal ​data.

The data that GM sold to the brokers included names, phone numbers and home ⁠addresses. It detailed the GPS location of where OnStar subscribers drove and parked their vehicles.

GM from 2016 through ​2024 also kept track of speeds traveled and incidences of rapid acceleration, the state said. Media reports said this ​data about driving behavior was shared with auto insurers who used it to justify rate increases in some places, although Bonta said California law bars insurers in the state from using such information to set rates.

California said GM reportedly made approximately $20 million nationwide ​from these data sales and added GM collected this data through consumers' use of OnStar, which can provide directions ​or summon an ambulance in case of a crash, among other functions.