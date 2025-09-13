Scout Motors Refuses To Back Down On Plans To Cut Dealers Out Of The EV Equation

Dealers suck, so when Scout Motors announced plans for a direct sales model that cut out existing dealers, you knew it was only a matter of time before those dealers tried to make Scout change its mind. And wouldn't you know it — that's exactly what happened. In the most predictable move ever, dealers pitched a fit. But Scout didn't back down then, and from the sound of it, the continued dealer temper tantrums haven't changed that. In fact, Scout CEO Scott Keogh used his recent Munich motor show appearance to double down on direct sales, InsideEVs reports.

Scout didn't exactly need to be at the Munich show, since neither the Terra nor the Traveler will be available in Europe once production begins (a point Keogh reiterated at the press conference), but since Scout is part of Volkswagen Group, it apparently saw the show as a way "to tell our story to the global press." And that story does not involve greedy middlemen driving up the price of the car you want so they can buy a fancier boat and donate to the worst politicians in your state.

Addressing members of the media, Keogh spoke about how important a direct sales model is to Scout's future, saying, "If you look at 21st-century brands and what they're able to deliver, that's what they do. We can create the stores, and we can create the brand experience."