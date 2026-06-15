If Trump's Iran Deal Is For Real This Time, Experts Say It'll Be Months Before Gas Supply Returns To Normal

There's a chance that by the time this is published, something will have changed in the US and Iran "deal" US President Donald Trump announced over the weekend. On the chance that it doesn't though, there's still the issue of what to expect in regards to getting oil production back to normal, and experts say that could be several months away, the AP reports.

President Trump announced Sunday via Truth Social that a "Deal" will be signed Friday that will get the Strait of Hormuz moving once again. Assuming the deal is just the ceasefire, there's still a lot of negotiating to be had surrounding ending the Iran war which would hopefully leave the Strait permanently unencumbered by wartime strife. But as Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reminded media this morning, those talks are already mired by the "history of broken promises, non-compliance, and even the tearing up of agreements."

If the US and Iran even get past the first part, and sign the "Deal" and the Strait does reopen, Reuters reported there's still a likely 60-day negotiating period to follow with aim to end the war. There, the powers that be will be tested (again, because we've been through this before), and if the two sides can keep the peace while negotiating, then ships and their insurance companies can be reassured that moving cargo is not a huge liability, encouraging more ship movement in the Strait.