Trump Claims 'Right To Repair' Victory That Really Just Tries To Defang CARB

Back to the memorandum, which is not an executive order, but more like a polite request. It contains three major provisions. The first is:

The Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shall provide guidance within 30 days of the date of this memorandum on the freedom to fix by clarifying what actions individuals may take on their own vehicles to conduct emission repairs or have emission repairs conducted, consistent with the CAA.

With no federal restrictions currently in place other than to not violate the Clean Air Act, how exactly does this help? A great deal of recent reporting on this calls it support for the Right to Repair movement. Trump has voiced vague support for it in the past, but this is the same man who also said that many Americans are better at fixing their own cars than mechanics, according to the Detroit News. We know this isn't true. Any new guidance Zeldin provides may end up being more restrictive rather than less. It doesn't get much less restrictive than simply "don't break the law."

The second provision is where I see the real meat and potatoes of this memorandum:

To increase clarity for aftermarket-equipment manufacturers, prevent cheap foreign knock-offs, and reduce reliance on CARB's faulty and backlogged certification process, the Administrator of the EPA shall encourage the submission of, expeditiously consider, and act on any requests from organizations capable of testing aftermarket parts for conformance with the CAA.

Trump wants the federal government to oversee the testing and certification of aftermarket parts for Clean Air Act compliance. In itself, this is a good idea. There's clearly a need for unambiguous certification of whether parts are legal or not, one that CARB has taken upon itself to fill in the absence of federal certification. But given the Trump Administration's lax attitude toward the environment, it makes me wonder not only whether this would become a rubber stamp on non-compliant parts with a nudge and a wink, but also whether California would be forced to abandon CARB's genuine testing to adopt weaker federal standards. Trump has also said that emission standards don't "mean a damn bit of difference for the environment," which could indicate that concern for the environment may not be his top priority. Which leads right into the third provision:

The Administrator of the EPA shall consider deprioritizing civil tampering enforcement actions against anyone who, in good faith, attempts to fix his or her own vehicle to its original configuration.

This sounds good on paper, and makes sense if you take the memo at face value. We shouldn't live in fear of prosecution for installing a part on our car that didn't pass a non-existent federal certification process. However, this also provides an easy out for anyone Zeldin's EPA doesn't feel like prosecuting. He's already called for eliminating "Low Def" limp mode in diesel trucks, despite this violating the EPA's own requirements listed on its website. Trump has already pardoned a diesel tuner convicted of violating the Clean Air Act. What's to stop the EPA from halting prosecutions of other genuine polluters because they were acting "on good faith?"

It will be interesting to check back in 30 days and see exactly what guidance EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin has issued regarding aftermarket parts. Will it make regulations more restrictive than they are now, or will it regulate CARB's standards out of existence? Only time will tell.