New Hampshire Wants To Get Rid Of Car Inspections, If It Weren't For You Meddling Environmentalists

New Hampshire included a provision in its 2026 budget to eliminate car inspection requirements earlier this year. Folks who want zero restrictions of any kind on their cars are likely rejoicing, but not everyone is happy about it. One Congressman intends to file a bill next session to bring back safety inspections. Meanwhile, the company that currently runs New Hampshire's emission testing program is suing the state for violating the Clean Air Act.

NH Representative Peter Leishman intends to introduce legislation that would reinstate most of the previous safety inspection requirements, according to the Concord Monitor. Eliminating inspections was a last-minute addition to the 2026 budget bill, reports WMUR. Because Republicans called this an "absolute condition" for passing the bill, it's not surprising that some Democrats, like Leishman, may have felt pressure to pass the budget, and now want to change the law back.

However, Leishman's new bill, HB1560, makes two important changes to the previous law. Inspections would only be required for cars more than three years old. Proponents of safety inspections argue that the streets will be full of unsafe jalopies without them, particularly in the north, where road salt causes serious rust issues. However, nearby Rhode Island only requires inspection every two years, and Connecticut no longer does safety inspections, only emissions. While there are certainly a few unsafe cars running around southern New England, it's also not the post-apocalyptic landscape that some make it out to be, nor are any of the 27 states that currently have no safety inspections. The other important change from past inspection requirements is that the bill does not reinstate any emissions testing requirements, only safety inspections.