Trump Pardons Diesel Tuner Convicted Of Violating The Clean Air Act

Lake's supporters rallied behind him, asking Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis to push for a pardon from President Trump. That effort was ultimately successful. But the bigger story is still unfolding, and may have greater consequences than one man receiving a Presidential pardon.

With Lake receiving his, the eight other businesses that the DOJ cited as co-conspirators may come looking for pardons as well. After all, if Lake was allegedly the center of this vast conspiracy and he got pardoned, they may well wonder why they shouldn't receive the same treatment, especially after cooperating with the DOJ investigation. Then there are all the smaller players performing similar deletes on personal pickups. Some of them get busted, but by this reasoning, since Lake was pardoned, shouldn't they be, too? It opens a potential avenue for bypassing the Clean Air Act through Presidential pardons without changing or repealing the actual law, a task that should be the responsibility of Congress.

However, the same Senator Lummis who advocated for Lake's pardon has also introduced the Diesel Truck Liberation Act of 2025, "A bill to prohibit the enforcement of laws relating to the installation, certification, and maintenance of emissions control devices under the Clean Air Act, and for other purposes." Not only would it outlaw emission regulation enforcement, but it would also expunge all previous convictions and free anyone currently in prison for such violations. Although the bill's name specifies "diesel," that word does not appear anywhere else in the bill. As currently written, it would also apply to gas engines, overturning cases like Cobb Tuning's alleged tampering with emission controls as well.

Normally, I would say it's unlikely that such a far-reaching bill would have a chance of passing and reaching the President's desk for a signature. But these are not normal times. Given Trump's previous statements that emission standards don't "mean a damn bit of difference for the environment" and "make it impossible for people to build cars," it sounds like exactly the sort of bill he might get behind.