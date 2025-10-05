These US States Don't Require An Annual Vehicle Inspection

I know for us car enthusiasts, state vehicle inspections can seem like a bit of a hassle that gets in the way of us enjoying our unsafe crap, but in a lot of ways, they're vitally important for making sure what we drive isn't deeply unsafe for us, the people around us or the environment as a whole. The vast majority of states seem to recognize this, but not all of them have. Just 14 states currently don't have any yearly vehicle inspections to speak of, so if you're a car enthusiast with a more libertarian view of things, perhaps that's where you should go.

For everyone else, I'm breaking down what states (or certain parts of states) require what inspections, how often they're required and what those inspections entail. As with everything in this country, results may vary greatly depending on the state you're in. Hell, they even vary depending on what county you're in. Anyway, let's check out which states require and don't require vehicle inspections.