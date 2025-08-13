EPA Says We Don't Really Need 'Low DEF' Limp Mode In Trucks After All

These new regulations actually violate the EPA's requirements already on the books for diesel vehicles using DEF. From the EPA's own website, one such requirement is:

Tamper Prevention System: The system must be designed to prevent tampering or bypassing DEF usage.

However, the EPA's new guidance to eliminate annoying speed limiters and power reductions effectively tampers with the tamper prevention system. Is there anything preventing drivers from simply not using DEF anymore? When I lived in the north, I drove all winter with the TPMS warning light on because I was too cheap to buy tire pressure sensors for my winter wheel and tire set. Similarly, a dashboard warning light for low DEF isn't going to stop anyone from running without it, effectively bypassing DEF usage against EPA regulations. Such a warning would probably fail a state emission test, but it's simple enough to add just enough DEF to shut it off, then not refill until the next inspection.

I don't like the idea of a diesel vehicle holding itself ransom until you comply with its demands. However, I do like breathing clean air, not having smog or acid rain, and not suffering from an asthma attack when riding my motorcycle behind a diesel truck. Sadly, I don't think we can trust drivers to do the right thing without some sort of penalty, especially if what we're asking them to do is inconvenient.