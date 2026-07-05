In This Era Of Global Manufacturing, Which Semi Trucks Are Still Made In America?

They say necessity is the mother of invention — well, either that or Frank Zappa –- and that's exactly why Kenworth came to be. It was founded by Harry Kent and Edgar K. Worthington in 1923 to meet the needs of lumber companies in the Pacific Northwest. Apparently, typical trucks were finding it too hard to navigate the logging roads in the area, as they were often not much more than narrow muddy trails. Kenworth came to the rescue, and, during the years that followed, it quickly earned a reputation for innovation.

Kenworth was the first American truck brand to offer a standard diesel engine, with that four-cylinder Cummins mill able to deliver 100 horsepower — while its exhaust was routed through the truck industry's first vertical exhaust pipes. The company would further introduce the first integrated sleeper cab. More recently, driven by the popularity of machines like the T680 — known for its efficiency, style, and modern technology — the Kenworth brand captured 15.1% of the 2025 market for Class 8 trucks.

It's also worth pointing out that the company has maintained its roots in the same area where it was born, since it builds trucks in Renton, Wash. That said, it has another U.S. plant in Chillicothe, Ohio, and gets its engines from the PACCAR facility in Columbus, Mississippi. Indeed, just to be clear, the Kenworth brand is owned by PACCAR, a U.S. company that also owns other truck brands such as Peterbilt and DAF. Through PACCAR, which treats the two countries' operations separately, Kenworth Australia has an impressive business footprint of its own.