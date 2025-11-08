Every Semi Truck Brand Owned By Paccar

If you are a semi truck aficionado, chances are you have heard of Paccar. This colossus of the commercial trucking world is an unassuming giant for the uninitiated, but it quietly owns (or once owned) some of the most recognizable truck brands. That includes marques like Kenworth and Peterbilt, as well as DAF and Leyland, for those living across the pond. Before we get to these brands, though, let's brush up on the history of Paccar, the industrial giant.

The Paccar story is both long and colorful, with a lot of changing hands and renaming. It spans back more than a century, to 1905, when William Pigott Sr. founded the Seattle Car Manufacturing Company. The company initially made logging and railway equipment in Seattle. Later, Pigott Sr.'s company collaborated with the Twohy brothers to transform into the Pacific Car and Foundry Company, and the business was bought by the American Car and Foundry Company in 1924. It wasn't until 1945 that the company ventured into the trucking business, when it bought out Kenworth Motor Truck Company, which was also based out of Seattle.

It followed up with the acquisition of Peterbilt Motor Company in 1958, and it also entered the world of mining with the buyout of Dart Truck Company. In 1972, the company changed its name to Paccar to accurately identify its work and products. In 1981, Paccar went global by taking control of Foden Trucks, based in the United Kingdom. It went on to acquire DAF Trucks in 1996 and Leyland Trucks in 1998.