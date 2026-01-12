The Semi Truck Brands Owned By Traton (And How It Acquired Them)

Considering the owners, it shouldn't be surprising to hear that the first brand to join the Traton Group was Volkswagen Truck & Bus — originally known as Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO). The VW Group bought Chrysler's Brazilian operation in 1981, renamed it VWCO, and helped it to become one of the biggest players in South American trucking. Traton even notes that the subsidiary became "the largest manufacturer of school buses in the southern hemisphere."

On the topic of size, VWCO is responsible for what's currently considered the largest VW vehicle in the world, the Meteor semi truck (which has no relation to the Rolls-Royce Meteor engine). The truck was launched in 2020 with two models: the Meteor 28.460, capable of pulling up to 53 metric tons with a 6x2 drive train, and the Meteor 29.520, with a 6x4 setup rated to tow up to 74 metric tons. Both offer a pair of diesel engines making up to 520 horsepower and around 1,840 pound-feet of torque, with those mills being borrowed from MAN (another member of the Traton Group). In fact, the Meteor trucks are heavily based on MAN's TGX truck family, and they're even built alongside them on the same assembly line.

The Meteor family is itself growing, too. A hybrid version of the truck premiered in 2024, showcasing an innovative axle setup. A diesel engine powers one of the rear axles, and the other can be driven by the hybrid battery as needed.